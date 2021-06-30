Murray International Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.60) on Wednesday. Murray International Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5,990.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,193.62). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £9,784.80 ($12,783.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,237 shares of company stock worth $11,046,048 in the last ninety days.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

