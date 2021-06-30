Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

