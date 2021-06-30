Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

