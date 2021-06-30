Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

