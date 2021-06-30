Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

