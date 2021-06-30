Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 134,168 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

