Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

