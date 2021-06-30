Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 292,247 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

