MX Token (MX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.04 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, MX Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and $10.04 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 575,030,518 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.