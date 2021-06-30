Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,539 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.