National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.