National Grid’s (NG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG opened at GBX 923.80 ($12.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 925.19. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market cap of £32.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.