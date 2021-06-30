National Pension Service Acquires 14,238 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $52,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.77 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of -263.40, a P/E/G ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.80.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

