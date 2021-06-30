National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $48,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

