National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,084,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,416 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

