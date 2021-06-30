National Pension Service Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Paychex worth $51,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

