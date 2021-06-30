National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $45,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $644.23 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $630.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

