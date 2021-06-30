National Pension Service Has $39.57 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Kansas City Southern worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

