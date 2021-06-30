National Pension Service Has $39.57 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 439,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,139.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

