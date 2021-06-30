National Pension Service Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Match Group worth $56,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.78.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

