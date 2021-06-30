National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.08% of The Kraft Heinz worth $40,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

