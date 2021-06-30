National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $45,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.