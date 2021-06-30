National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $41,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,301,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,695,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900,616 shares of company stock valued at $289,549,709. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

