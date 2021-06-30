National Pension Service Trims Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

