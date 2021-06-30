Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) versus Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million 0.90 $21.34 million N/A N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $164.31 million 17.47 -$112.75 million ($1.52) -24.55

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 5.72% 15.68% 9.58% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -67.58% -82.91% -17.14%

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain. Its principal development programs include nedosiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; RG6346 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; belcesiran for the treatment of deficiency-associated liver disease; and DCR-AUD for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.