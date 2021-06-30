Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 180.3% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 225,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

