Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. It remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost top line. The company continues to undertake cost-control efforts, which are likely to support its bottom-line growth. Moreover, introduction of new products and investments in technology platform bodes well for the company. Improving economic conditions and rising high school admissions might aid Navient. However, Navient continues struggling with litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. High debt burden is a matter of concern.”

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.