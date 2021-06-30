Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NKTR stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,093,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

