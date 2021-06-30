Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.19

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4634222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.