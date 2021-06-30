Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 61,382 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

