Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

