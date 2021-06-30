Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Intersect ENT worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 169.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

XENT opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

