Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 151,435 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,435 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of Synovus Financial worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

SNV opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

