Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter.

NBO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

