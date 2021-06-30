New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 9,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 642,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

