New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.83 Average PT from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,527. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

