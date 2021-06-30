New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ STOK opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.