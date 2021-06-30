New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 5,400 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

