New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in International Money Express by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

