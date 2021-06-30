New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

