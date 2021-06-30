New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,500 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Inseego worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 337,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

INSG stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

