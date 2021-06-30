New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $492,000 Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 74.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.