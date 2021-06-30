Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

