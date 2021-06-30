Nicholas Company Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of -373.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

