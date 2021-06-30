Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 76,035 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,035 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Carriage Services worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $663.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.