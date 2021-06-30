NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $155.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

