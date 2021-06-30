Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Non-Standard Finance stock traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.96 ($0.05). 3,655,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,741. Non-Standard Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of £12.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.36.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

