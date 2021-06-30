Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NESRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NESRF opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

