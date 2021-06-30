Northern Trust Corp Buys 86,379 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $47,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,452 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.