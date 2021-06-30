Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $45,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of WAL opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

